8 straight: Hoskins, Phillies stay hot, top Diamondbacks 7-5

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a pair of solo home runs and Kyle Schwarber added a three-run shot to lead the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies to their eighth straight win. The Phillies beat the the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Friday night. The Phillies are a sterling 7-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is the first manager to win his first seven games since Joe Morgan won 12 straight with the Boston Red Sox in 1988. The Phillies opened a stretch of 13 straight games against teams with losing records. Daulton Varsho homered for the Diamondbacks.