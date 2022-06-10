AP source: Raiders agree to 2-year extension with Renfrow

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

A person familiar with the deal says the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow worth $32 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been announced. NFL Network first reported the deal and said it includes $21 million in guarantees. Renfrow was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being a fifth-round pick in 2019. He now gets a big pay raise based on his breakthrough 2021 season. Renfrow had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs last year.