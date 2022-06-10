Buffalo Sabres to retire goalie Ryan Miller’s No. 30

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are honoring their franchise goalie leader in wins and games played by retiring Ryan Miller’s No. 30 jersey next season. The team made the announcement by releasing a video showing Miller being informed of the honor while touring the Sabres’ arena with his family. Miller played for the Sabres from 2002-03 to 2013-14. He’s from East Lansing, Michigan, and set Buffalo’s record for goalies with 284 wins and 540 games played. He eventually set the mark for American-born goalies with 391 career wins. Miller retired after the 2020-21 season.