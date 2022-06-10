Buxton hits another pair of HRs as Twins power past Rays 9-4

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton had his second straight two-homer game for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Twins sent another quality opposing starting pitcher to an early exit by clobbering Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen for seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. Three of them were unearned from a fielding error on first baseman Harold Ramírez. Buxton has gone deep five times in the last three days and moved into a tie for second in the major leagues with 17 homers. Randy Arozarena had an inside-the-park home run for the Rays.