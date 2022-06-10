Cardinals snap 3-game losing streak, beat Reds 2-0

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Pallante took a shutout into the sixth inning in his second major league start, helping the St. Louis Cardinals snap a three-game skid with a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Pallante (2-0) allowed four hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings and recorded three strikeouts. Génesis Cabrera and GIovanny Gallegos combined to pitch 2 2/3 scoreless innings before Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth for his fourth save in six chances. Luis Castillo (2-4) allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits in six innings as Cincinnati dropped its third straight game.