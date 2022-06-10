Chargers owner accused by sister of fiduciary mismanagement

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos is being accused by his sister of repeated breaches of fiduciary duty. A lawsuit filed by the sister escalates the battle between the four Spanos siblings over control of the NFL franchise. Dea Spanos Berberian filed her a petition in San Joaquin County Superior Court and is seeking sole control of the family trust that has a 36% stake in the ownership of the Chargers. It is also asking the court to suspend and remove Dean Spanos as a co-trustee in the trust and for the disqualification of Michael Spanos as successor co-trustee.