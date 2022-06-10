Clark takes Canadian Open lead into weekend at St. George’s

TORONTO (AP) — Wyndham Clark closed with an unlikely par save Friday to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Rory McIlroy and four other players into the weekend in the RBC Canadian Open. After bogeying Nos. 15 and 16 in windy conditions at St. George’s, Clark got up-and-down from about 50 feet from a semi-plugged lie on the downslope in a greenside bunker on the par-4 18th. He was 7 under after an even-par 70. McIlroy shot a 68. He was tied with Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Smalley, Keith Mitchell and Jim Knous.McIlroy had to wait three years to defend his 2019 title because of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled golf’s fourth-oldest championship the last two years.