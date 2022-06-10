Colorado Avalanche ride two goalies into Stanley Cup Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The Colorado Avalanche are just the fifth team in NHL history to have two goaltenders win five games each during a playoff run. They’re hoping to join the 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins, 1972 Boston Bruins and 1969 Montreal Canadiens as the only teams to do that and win the Stanley Cup. It is not clear if Darcy Kuemper or Pavel Francouz will start Game 1 of the final. The Avalanche will face an opponent in either Tampa Bay or New York that has started only one goalie all playoffs. It’s still the preferred option for championship contenders.