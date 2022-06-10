Skip to Content
Cubs cut Frazier, put Stroman on injured list

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Clint Frazier was designated for assignment in a surprise decision by the Chicago Cubs, who also placed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation as part of a flurry of roster moves Friday. Wade Miley was activated from the IL to start the opener of a three-game series against the major league-leading New York Yankees. The left-hander had been sidelined since May 26 with a shoulder strain. Chicago also reinstated catcher Yan Gomes and infielder Jonathan Villar from the 10-day injured list. Right-hander Michael Rucker and infielder Alfonso Rivas were optioned to Triple-A Iowa. In addition, Cubs reliever Chris Martin was reinstated from the restricted list after spending more than the maximum seven days on the bereavement list.

