East Carolina 1 win from ending CWS drought; OU beats Hokies

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

East Carolina moved within one win of reaching the College World Series for the first time and Oklahoma is on the cusp of making the final eight in the NCAA baseball tournament for the first time since 2010. No. 8 national seed East Carolina broke open its game against Texas with a five-run eighth inning and won 13-7. The Sooners held off No. 4 Virginia Tech 5-4 for its eight win in nine games. In late games Friday, Notre Dame played at No. 1 Tennessee and Connecticut at No. 2 Stanford.

Associated Press

