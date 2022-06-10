Hamilton optimistic for Mercedes progress in F1 ‘adversity’

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says he’s optimistic Mercedes has made progress toward challenging the Formula One leaders and the “adversity” of struggling to keep up has brought the team closer together. The seven-time champion has just one podium finish from seven races after Mercedes had to redesign a car that started the year with a tendency to bounce and shake at high speed. He says the experience of dealing with the problems has helped team spirit. Teammate George Russell says Mercedes had to take a “small step back” to make more progress later this season.