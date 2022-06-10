Heasley sharp over 7 innings as Royals top Orioles 8-1

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jonathan Heasley allowed one hit in a career-best seven sharp innings, Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez each homered and drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 for their third straight win. Michael A. Taylor also homered for Kansas City which had a season-high eight extra-base hits. Heasley allowed just one baserunner and struck out seven. He became the fifth Royals player and first since 1992 to pitch seven innings and allow one hit or fewer with no walks. Baltimore’s Bruce Zimmermann gave up a career-high seven earned runs in 4 ⅔ innings while allowing 10 hits. Anthony Santander homered in the ninth for the Orioles.