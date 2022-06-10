Kenya women’s soccer team loses Cup of Nations appeal case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Kenya’s women’s soccer team has failed in a legal bid to get back in the African Cup of Nations that kicks off next month. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cites a legal technicality in the players’ appeal. The verdict ensures Kenya cannot advance to the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The African championship is a World Cup qualifying event. Kenya’s soccer federation withdrew the team before playing Uganda in Cup of Nations playoff games. The Confederation of African Football accepted Uganda into its finals tournament. CAS ruled the players only challenged the Kenyan decision and not the CAF one.