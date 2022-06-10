LEADING OFF: Cubs cut Frazier; Kittredge, Mize to TJ surgery

By The Associated Press

The up-and-down career of Clint Frazier took another turn when he was cut by the Chicago Cubs. The 27-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment in a surprise decision by the team. He was at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon for the start of the Chicago-New York series and his Cubs uniform was hanging in his locker. The 27-year-old Frazier, once a highly rated prospect, was given only 37 at-bats by the Cubs following his rocky tenure with the Yankees. Signed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract, he was batting .216 in 19 games. He missed more than a month because of an appendectomy. The Cubs has seven days to trade, release or send him outright to the minors if he clears waivers.