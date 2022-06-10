Miami’s López leaves after being hit on wrist by comebacker

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami starter Pablo López left the Marlins’ game against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning after taking a comebacker off his right wrist. There was one out in the fifth inning Friday night when López was injured on a single by Michael Brantley. The ball hit Lopez’s wrist and bounced away from the mound. Lopez immediately grabbed his wrist and winced in pain. He was replaced by Richard Bleier with the Marlins leading 6-1 after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar hit two home runs each.