Nimmo, Canha each drive in 3 runs as Mets defeat Angels 7-3

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha both had two hits and three RBIs as the New York Mets bounced back after two straight losses with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Friday night. Brandon Marsh had three hits, drove in three runs and had the first multi-home run game of his career. The Angels snapped a franchise-record 14-game losing streak on Thursday but haven’t won two straight since May 24. Mike Trout missed his third straight game due to right groin tightness. Every Mets starter had at least one hit as the NL East leaders had 13 in the game