Orioles CEO sued by brother over control of team

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos was accused in a lawsuit this week of seizing control of the team at the expense of his brother Lou — and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes. Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years. John Angelos is now the club’s chairman and CEO, with Peter and Lou listed on the team’s website as part of its limited partnership group. A lawsuit was filed Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Lou Angelos is the plaintiff in the lawsuit. John Angelos and their mother Georgia are defendants.