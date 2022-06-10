Skip to Content
Pulisic, Adams don’t dress for US against Grenada

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter did not have forward Christian Pulisic and midfielder Tyler Adams dress for a World Cup warmup against 170th-ranked Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League. The No. 15 U.S. made eight changes to the starting lineup from last weekend’s 0-0 exhibition draw against 13th-ranked Uruguay, keeping only defender Aaron Long, midfielder Weston McKennie and forward Jesús Ferreira. Matt Turner was in goal, Reggie Cannon at right back, Cameron Carter-Vickers in central defense, Antonee Robinson at left back, Kellyn Acosta in defensive midfield, Luca de la Torre in midfield, and Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris on the wings.

