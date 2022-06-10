Real Madrid, Barcelona to meet in Las Vegas during US tour

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in an exhibition July 23 in Las Vegas in just the second edition of the El Clásico rivalry on U.S. soil. The Spanish superpowers will visit Allegiant Stadium, the 2-year-old home of the NFL’s Raiders just off the Las Vegas Strip, as part of a summer tour also featuring Juventus and Mexican powers Chivas and Club América across five U.S. cities. Barcelona and Juventus will meet at Dallas’ Cotton Bowl Stadium on July 26, while UEFA Champions League winners Real will face Juventus at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on July 30.