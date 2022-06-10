Ruf hits 2 HRs, Junis wins 3rd straight as Giants beat LA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Darin Ruf hit two homers and drove in four runs, Joc Pederson added two hits and two RBIs, and Jakob Junis won his third straight decision as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 Friday night. Junis (4-1) worked five innings and yielded two runs and five hits, including Gavin Lux’s fifth-inning homer, before leaving with a strained hamstring. Gavin Lux hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning for Los Angeles. Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (6-3) lost for just the second time in his career in nine decisions against the Giants. He allowed three runs and four hits in four innings before leaving the game with discomfort in his elbow.