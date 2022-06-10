Ruggs’ lawyers bid to block Vegas fatal crash blood evidence

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ex-Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ lawyers are asking a judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice legal limit while speeding before a fiery crash that killed a woman last November. Ruggs’ defense team argues in court documents that police didn’t have a legal reason to seek a warrant to obtain Ruggs’ blood. A Las Vegas judge pushed back to Sept. 7 the date of a preliminary hearing to determine whether Ruggs should stand trial in state court on felony DUI and reckless driving charges. She scheduled a July 12 hearing on the evidence question.