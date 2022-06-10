Samsung executive elected to lead skating governing body

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — A South Korean executive with Olympic sponsor Samsung has been elected president of the International Skating Union. Kim Jae-youl garnered 77 of the 119 votes in a four-person contest to lead the governing body of figure skating and speed skating. The other candidates were from the United States, Finland and Serbia. Kim leads Samsung Economic Research and previously had a senior position in the organizing committee for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Kim succeeds Jan Dijkema of the Netherlands who stepped down after six years.