Sky hit late free throws to beat Sun 83-79

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 20 of her 26 points in the first half, Candace Parker added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 83-79 in a rematch of the WNBA Finals. Parker made two free throws with 28.4 seconds left for an 80-79 lead. After a timeout, Courtney Williams missed a shot in the lane and Parker was fouled again before making two free throws for a three-point lead with 12.9 left. Rebekah Gardner, a 31-year-old rookie, stole a pass under the basket and added another free throw to seal it. Gardner finished with 14 points for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had eight points and eight assists, and Allie Quigley moved into 17th in WNBA history for made 3-pointers. Brionna Jones scored 20 points and DeWanna Bonner added 18 for Connecticut.