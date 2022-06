PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi had 23 points and six assists, Tina Charles scored 20 with nine rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Atlanta Dream 90-88. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points for Phoenix (4-8), while Diamond DeShields and Shey Peddy scored 10 apiece. Rhyne Howard scored 25 with five assists to pace Atlanta (7-6). Cheyenne Parker finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Aari McDonald scored 13.