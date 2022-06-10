Tony La Russa says he’d order walk to Turner again

MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A day after ordering a two-strike intentional walk that backfired, White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he’d do it all over again. In the sixth inning of Thursday’s 11-9 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, La Russa walked right-handed hitting speedster Trea Turner with a 1-2 count. Left-handed hitting Max Muncy followed with a three-run homer off lefty reliever Bennett Sousa that opened Los Angeles lead to 10-5. Muncy had five RBIs in his return after missing 11 games with left elbow inflammation. He entered hitting .150 to Turner’s .303.