Trevino ends stalemate, red-hot Yankees edge Cubs 2-1 in 13

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jose Trevino finally broke a stalemate in the 13th inning with a game-winning single that gave the New York Yankees a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Gleyber Torres homered for New York in the fourth, but neither team managed a hit in extra innings until Trevino came off the bench and delivered with two outs and runners at second and third. Batting for fellow catcher Kyle Higashioka, Trevino lined a 1-1 pitch from Alec Mills over shortstop to give the major league-leading Yankees their ninth victory in 10 games. Jason Heyward hit his first home run this season for the Cubs, making their first visit to Yankee Stadium since April 2014. Chicago dropped its fourth straight.