Turnovers doom Celtics once again, lose Game 4 of NBA Finals

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics couldn’t hold off the Golden State Warriors and had trouble taking care of the basketball. For three quarters, the Celtics responded to nearly every punch the Warriors threw at them. But Boston’s mistakes and an inability to beat back one final charge by Golden State in the fourth quarter cost the Celtics in a 107-97 loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but had six of Boston’s 16 turnovers which led to 19 points for Golden State. The Celtics are now 1-6 this postseason when committing 16 or more turnovers. With the series tied, Game 5 will be Monday night at Golden State.