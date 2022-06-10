U.S. takes 5-1 lead over GB&I in Curtis Cup at Merion

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn and Amari Avery each won two matches Friday at Merion Golf Club to help the United States take a 5-1 lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup. Heck and Kuehn teamed to beat Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller 1-up in the morning four-ball matches. In the afternoon foursomes, Kuehn and Avery topped Caley McGinty and Emily Price 3 and 2, and Heck and Rose Zhang beat Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson 4 and 2. In the morning, Avery and Megha Ganne edged McGinty and Lauren Walsh 3 and 2. After another day of four-ball and foursomes matches, the amateur event will close Sunday with eight singles matches. The United States leads the series 30-8-3.