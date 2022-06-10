US OPEN ’22: Capsules of 10 leading players at the U.S. Open

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters. His close friend Sam Burns would love nothing better than to join him with a major of his own at the U.S. Open. Another top player to consider is PGA champion Justin Thomas. Only five players have won the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship in the same year. It’s a list that goes from Gene Sarazen to Brooks Koepka. Speaking of elite company, Collin Morikawa can add his name to players who have won majors in three straight years. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jack Nicklaus hold that distinction in the last 50 years.