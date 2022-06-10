US OPEN ’22: Facts & figures for golf’s second-oldest major

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open returns to The Country Club outside Boston for the fourth time. The Country Club is most famous for Francis Ouimet beating Britain’s best in 1913 and for the Americans rallying to win the Ryder Cup in 1999. This U.S. Open will not have Tiger Woods. He’s taking off to rest his injured right leg. It will have Phil Mickelson. It will be Lefty’s first time playing in America since January. The U.S. Open comes one week after Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and 15 others ignored the PGA Tour regulations and played in a Saudi-funded rival league outside London.