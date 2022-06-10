US OPEN ’22: Hole by hole look at The Country Club

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at The Country Club, which is hosting the 122nd U.S. Open. It’s the fourth time at Brookline, and a playoff has decided the winner at each one. The course has been restored by Gil Hanse and it’s a composite for championships of the three 9-hole courses. It features a 510-yard par 4 and a 131-yard par 3. There is plenty of history at Brookline. Part of the land was used for horse racing and steeplechase. There’s even a pond that doesn’t really come into play. It was used for skating and curling in the 19th century.