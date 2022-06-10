Skip to Content
Worrell collects 4 hits again in opener of super regionals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bryson Worrell had four hits for the second straight game and East Carolina used a five-run eighth inning to beat Texas 13-7 in the opening game of the Greenville Super Regional. East Carolina (46-19), looking to reach its first College World Series, played in front of its largest crowd (5,723) at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates are now 2-12 in their seven super-regional appearances. Alec Makarewicz highlighted the eighth inning. He made a diving stop with a runner on third for the third out and he led off the bottom half with a fortunate home run to give ECU a 9-7 lead. His long shot to left-center field appeared to be caught by Douglas Hodo III, but it popped out of his glove and went over the wall.

