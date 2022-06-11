9 straight! Phils match best win run in 11 years, top Dbacks

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out eight over six sharp innings, Bryson Stott hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies won their ninth straight game with a 4-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies matched their longest winning streak since 2011. The Phillies will try on Sunday for 10 straight wins for the first time since 1984. The Phillies are 30-29 and have a winning record for the first time since April 12. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson improved to 8-0 since he took over for the fired Joe Girardi. He’s the first manager to win his first eight games since Joe Morgan did it for the Red Sox in 1988.