Albies slam leads Braves to 10th in row, 10-4 over Pirates

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson blooped a three-run single, Ozzie Albies added a grand slam in an eight-run seventh inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 for their 10th consecutive win. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley also homered for the defending World Series champions, on their longest winning streak 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013. The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets before play on June 2 and closed within 6 1/2 games by Saturday morning. Pittsburgh has lost a season-worst five straight.