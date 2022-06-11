Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Stuttgart final

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Andy Murray will play his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 after beating Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to reach the final of the Stuttgart Open on Saturday. The British three-time Grand Slam tournament winner showed signs of his old grass-court form as he beat Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 6-2. His opponent in the final will be second-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini, who prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve.