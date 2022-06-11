Brieske notches first career win, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Victor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. Making his ninth start, Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn’t issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto survived a ninth-inning jam for his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another.