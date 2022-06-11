Skip to Content
Bulgaria player hurt in national team bus crash in Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — UEFA says the Bulgaria men’s soccer team was involved in a bus crash in Georgia ahead of a Nations League game and that one player has undergone an operation on a head injury. The Bulgarian Football Union says one of the two buses carrying the team was involved in the crash as they headed to a hotel after arriving in Georgia ahead of a game scheduled for Sunday. It adds that attacking midfielder Todor Nedelev has undergone a successful operation for a head injury in a local hospital and no other players or staff were hurt. UEFA says “Following discussions with both teams it has been agreed to play the match as scheduled.”

