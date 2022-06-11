Cubs put lefty Miley on injured list with strained shoulder

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed pitcher Wade Miley on the injured list with a left shoulder strain, one day after the veteran was activated. Miley threw 30 of 42 pitches for strikes in three scoreless innings Friday night at Yankee Stadium. He was pulled after throwing a few warmup pitches to start the fourth. The 35-year-old Miley said he was injured throwing a pitch to Josh Donaldson in the second inning of a 2-1, 13-inning loss to New York.