Dodgers’ Kershaw loses to Giants in return from month out

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw gave up a go-ahead home run to Thairo Estrada in a two-run second inning as the three-time Cy Young Award winner returned from the injured list, and the San Franciso Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2. Los Angeles outhit the Giants 13-5 but stranded 14 runners and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers have lost eight of their last 12 games. Kershaw returned on the same day Dodgers ace Walker Buehler went on the injured list with a right forearm strain that will sideline him for at least two months.