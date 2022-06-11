Kaymer withdraws from US Open field after Saudi event

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Martin Kaymer is out of the U.S. Open. The 2014 champion from Pinehurst No. 2 has cited “injury” in saying he would withdraw. David Lingmerth replaces him next week at The Country Club. Lingmerth was the first alternate from the qualifier in Columbus, Ohio. Kaymer’s WD was announced shortly after he shot 69 in the final round of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational. He finished 16th and made $245,000. Nick Hardy also is in the field. A spot was being held in case someone won the Canadian Open for his second PGA Tour win in the last year.