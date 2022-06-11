Kyle Busch gets 1st Truck Series victory of season at Sonoma

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Busch emphatically hung on to his lead after a late restart to claim his first NASCAR Truck Series victory of the season in the circuit’s long-awaited return to Sonoma Raceway. Busch roared away from Zane Smith and the field to win a two-lap dash to the finish after a red flag. The Cup Series veteran added his 62nd victory to the biggest total in Truck Series history. Busch has won a trucks race every season since 2012, and he finally secured his only victory of 2022 in his final opportunity after four previous winless starts. Smith held off Ty Majeski for second place.