Laureano fires up A’s to stop 10-game skid with 10-5 win

By STEVE HERRICK
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Seth Brown hit a grand slam to cap a five-run seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics stopped a 10-game losing streak _ their longest in 11 years _ by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 10-5. Oakland right fielder Ramón Laureano appeared to make an emotional speech before the rally, screaming in the dugout. He was ejected in the seventh by first base umpire Paul Emmel. Steven Vogt, Christian Bethancourt and Sean Murphy also homered for Oakland. Oakland was outscored 60-20 during its longest skid since the A’s lost 10 in a row from May 30 to June 9, 2011.

Associated Press

