LEADING OFF: Braves, Phillies extend win streaks, A’s slump

By The Associated Press

Dansby Swanson and the Braves will try for their 10th straight win when they host Pittsburgh. Atlanta already is on the longest winning streak in the National League this season. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies go for their ninth win in a row when they face Arizona. Philadelphia is 7-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson — he is the first manager to win his first seven games since Joe Morgan won 12 straight with the Boston Red Sox in 1988. The Athletics, meanwhile, have lost 10 in a row after Cleveland rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 3-2 victory. Oakland is struck in its first double-digit skid since 2011 and has the worst record in the American League at 20-40.