Leclerc takes pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Charles Leclerc won the pole for the fourth consecutive Formula One race. He’ll lead the field to green Sunday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver set a time of 1 minute 41.359 seconds with his last run of the session to beat Sergio Pérez of Red Bull by .282 seconds. Championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third in the other Red Bull, .347 off Leclerc’s pace. Leclerc qualified on pole for the last three races but couldn’t convert any into wins. He was also on pole in Azerbaijan last year, when he placed fourth.