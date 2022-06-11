Machado hustles home in 10th, Padres beat Rockies in opener

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Automatic runner Manny Machado hustled home when a two-out wild pitch in the 10th inning led to a throwing error by catcher Elias Díaz, lifting the San Diego Padres over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader. Machado began the 10th at second base and stayed there as Carlos Estevez retired the first two batters. Estevez then bounced a breaking ball and Machado took off for third. Díaz’s throw went wild, and Machado raced home ahead of the throw to the plate by left fielder Yonathan Daza. The Padres have won seven of eight and improved to 37-22, the best start in franchise history through 59 games. Colorado has lost seven of nine.