Nevin’s 3-run homer lifts Orioles over Royals 6-4

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Nevin hit a three-run homer, rookie Adley Rutschman had his first three-hit game and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-4. Nevin’s second homer this season was a 425-foot drive to center that gave the Orioles a 4-3 lead in the sixth. The home run drove in Ryan Mountcastle and Rutschman, who raised his average to .190 and showed speed when he scored on an eighth-inning wild pitch. A son of new Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin, Tyler Nevin drove in a run for the first time since he was recalled from Triple-A on June 3.