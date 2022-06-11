Pads manager Melvin, coach into COVID protocol after opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson entered COVID protocols in between games of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies. That forced quality control coach Ryan Flaherty to serve as acting manager for the second game. The Padres made the announcement about 40 minutes before first pitch of the second game. San Diego beat the Rockies 2-1 in the opener. Earlier in the day, the Padres announced that starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and reliever Adrian Morejon were placed on the COVID injured list. Clevinger was to have pitched the first game of the doubleheader but was scratched Friday night.