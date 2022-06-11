Procházka takes 205-pound title from Teixeira at UFC 275

SINGAPORE (AP) — Jiri Procházka stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275. Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Earlier, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement after losing her rematch with Zhang Weili, who knocked her out in the second round with a spinning back fist. The main event was a thriller that only got better as Procházka managed to overcome numerous strategic mistakes with toughness and talent.