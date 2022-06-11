Right turn lane: NASCAR Next Gen car hits Sonoma road course

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are facing challenges a whole lot tougher than a right turn Sunday in their final race before the brief midseason break. They’ve also got to figure out how to navigate Sonoma Raceway’s normal elevation changes along with the return to the old road course layout in wine country. They’re also doing it all in the still-unfamiliar Next Gen car. Many drivers on Saturday said they felt uncomfortable in the new car on the old course, and they’re all hoping it will lead to exciting racing. Road course proficiency is more important than ever in the Cup Series, which has six on its schedule this season.