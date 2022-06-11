Riske, Haddad Maia into grass-court Nottingham Open final

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Alison Riske and Beatriz Haddad Maia will face each other for the Nottingham Open title after winning their semifinal matches. Riske beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a rain-delayed match. The sixth-seeded American will look to capture the fourth title of her career in Sunday’s final of the grass-court tournament. Haddad Maia advanced when Tereza Martincova was forced to retire while trailing 6-3, 4-1. It will be the Brazilian’s second WTA final, with her first coming in 2017 at the Korea Open. The men’s semifinals take place later Saturday. Top-seeded Dan Evans plays Jack Sock and Jordan Thompson meets Alexei Popyrin in an all-Australian matchup.